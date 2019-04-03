WARSAW AT HALLSVILLE

  • Date
    Opponent
    Result
    Score
    Location
  • Aug 19
    vsClinton
    Loss
    26 – 48
    Away
  • Aug 26
    vsCole Camp
    Loss
    16 – 34
    Away
  • Sep 2
    vsCalifornia
    Loss
    7 – 33
    Home
  • Sep 9
    vsSchool of the Osage
    Loss
    6 – 42
    Away
  • Sep 16
    vsVersailles
    Loss
    14 – 35
    Away
  • Sep 23
    vsEldon
    Loss
    17 – 49
    Home
  • Sep 30
    vsHallsville
    Loss
    6 – 51
    Away
  • Oct 7
    vsSouthern Boone County
    Loss
    21 – 49
    Home
  • Oct 14
    vsBlair Oaks
    Loss
    6 – 45
    Away
  • Oct 21
    vsLamar
    Loss
    3 – 64
    Away

