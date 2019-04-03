WARSAW AT HALLSVILLE
-
DateOpponentResultScoreLocation
-
Aug 19vsClintonLoss26 – 48Away
-
Aug 26vsCole CampLoss16 – 34Away
-
Sep 2vsCaliforniaLoss7 – 33Home
-
Sep 9vsSchool of the OsageLoss6 – 42Away
-
Sep 16vsVersaillesLoss14 – 35Away
-
Sep 23vsEldonLoss17 – 49Home
-
Sep 30vsHallsvilleLoss6 – 51Away
-
Oct 7vsSouthern Boone CountyLoss21 – 49Home
-
Oct 14vsBlair OaksLoss6 – 45Away
-
Oct 21vsLamarLoss3 – 64Away
