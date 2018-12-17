Warsaw vs. Hallsville Week 5

The coaching staff is going to take advantage of the experience the team's young players received last year and turn the program back to its winning tradition.

The Wildcats will run a new wing-T offense with junior quarterback Michael Maybee.

The defense runs a 3-3. The defensive line is strong and the inside linebackers are talented.

Coach: Blake Markway (entering 5th season; 1st as head coach)

Quarterback: Jr. Michael Maybee

Returning Starters: 13 (7 on offense, 6 on defense)

Last Season: 1-10

Pigskin's Pick: 3-6

