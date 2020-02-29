Washington Trial Adjourns for Evening

COLUMBIA - Washington showed no emotion as the trial began Tuesday. In fact throughout opening arguments and testimonies of the alledged victim, her father, and her roommate, Washington sat stoically.

After what was described by the judge Kevin Crane as a "long" jury selection, opening arguments differed on the intoxication level of the alledged victim, whether or not Washington called the alledged victim the night of the assault, and whether the alledged victim harbored negative feelings towards Washington.

The alledged victim testified first followed by her father and then roommate who gave her a ride home from the bars the night of the assault.

Washington is accused of deviate sexual assault, a class C felony. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of 7 years.

The trial will begin again Wednesday morning as the prosecution continues presenting its case.