Watch Party for State Rep. Dist. 49 Rep. Candidate Jeanie Riddle

FULTON - Republican incumbent Jeanie Riddle spent the evening celebrating with supporters and a continuous lead in the polls. An excited crowd sat on the patio of the Post Office Bar & Grill in Fulton, many dressed in red.

"I am so excited. We have work to do... it's all hands on deck from here," said Riddle.

Riddle defeated Democratic opponent Pam Murray, a former Holts Summit alderman for the 49th district state house seat.

One supporter claimed her seat early on the patio at 5 p.m. "I support Jeanie because she's a smart woman who got to where she is without anyone else's help," said 83-year-old Jessie Purvis.

Almost 70 people enjoyed appetizers and drinks while watching news coverage of the presidential election. Riddle spent the majority of her night near a computer keeping tabs on the race, but kept a calm and positive presence the entire night. Riddle said now that it's official, there is much to be done.

"I want to thank the voters and District 49 for their confidence in me to give them another two years to be their voice and be their public servant. I ask that they stay connected with me. I can't do my job if they're not giving me the information I need to make good decisions. And I ask for their prayers so that I have wisdom and discernment, and we're walking where we need to walk for mid-Missouri and the state overall," said Riddle after hearing the results.