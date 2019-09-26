Water and Light Meeting

COLUMBIA – The advisory board for Columbia Water and Light is set to meet Wednesday morning to discuss its goals for the new year.

The board met earlier this month and discussed possible ideas for improvement moving forward. Among these ideas was making household energy data more available to the general public and increasing the use of solar energy in Columbia.

The main goal for 2017, however, is to continue educating the public on what residents can do to improve their household’s energy efficiency.

Columbia Water and Light spokesperson Connie Kacprowicz says this education campaign was one of the main reasons for Missouri’s energy efficiency improvement in recent years.

“We’ve been really impressed with how many people have gone through home improvements with our Energy Star program that gives up to $1,200 dollars in rebates. The participation in that has been phenomenal,” Kacprowicz said.

The Energy Star program is just one of many that Columbia has introduced in recent years to help the community. Columbia Water and Light also offers loans for energy improvements, free energy audits and reduced rates for customers with qualifying heat pumps.

“Thanks to these programs we’ve seen a lot of jobs created. Since we expanded these programs the commercial side has seen about $36 million spent in the local economy.” Kacprowicz added.

Columbia Water and Light leaders firmly believe that improving energy efficiency on an individual household level is the key to helping better the energy situation in Missouri.

“We really need people to look at it as a scientific approach. Get more insulation. Seal up their houses. Not only will they be more healthy, they’ll be more comfortable as well as save energy and help the local economy by the money they’re spending here. It really does make a difference for Columbia,” Kacprowicz said.

The advisory board meeting is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Columbia City Hall and will have an opportunity for comments from the public.