Water and Roads

BOONE COUNTY - After nearly six inches of rain in past two days, some roads in Boone County remain closed due to flooding.

A stretch of Route ZZ just off I-70 west of Columbia was mostly flooded, with water covering the side roads and nearby fields. A couple of cars tried to get through early this morning but had to turn around because that portion of road was closed.

There are other roads in Boone County which remain closed until later today and tomorrow afternoon.

Although the rain is gone now, there is still a flood warning in effect for Boone County and Callaway County until 8:30AM on Friday.

The National Weather Service and MoDOT warn drivers to be cautious when driving, especially at night as it could be more difficult to see the high water. If motorists notice high water, MoDOT warns them to stay off the flooded roads as the water can be too deep for their cars to cross safely.

Also, MoDOT reminds motorists that Missouri law requires the vehicle's headlights to be on when they are using wipers during rain or bad weather conditions.

Water on Route E in Boone County started to recede earlier this morning. By 7a.m. there was a constant flow of cars and trucks making their way across muddy roads.

Road conditions are expected to improve over the weekend as no rain is forcast.

Water has already started to recede in most creeks.

For the latest road closure information, check out MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.