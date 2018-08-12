Water main break affects customers on East Broadway

COLUMBIA - A 10 inch iron cast main broke Wednesday morning, affecting six customers east of Old Highway 63.

City of Columbia spokesperson Brian Adkisson said the cause of the incident appears to be a water hammer, after a malfunction during fire hydrant flow testing.

"Water hammer is the sudden change of direction or velocity of a liquid inside a pipe," he said. "This action creates a pressure wave that can be destructive due to the fact that water cannot be compressed and that cast iron is not an elastic material."

Adkisson said the age of the water infrastructure could also have been a contributing factor to the water leak.

He also said repairs are expected in the next six to eight hours.

A precautionary water boil advisory followed the incident.