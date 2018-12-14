Water Main Breaks Linked to Sprinkler System

COLUMBIA - Workers completed repairs Sunday afternoon after two water main breaks closed the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street in the early morning hours.

One water main broke around 4 a.m. The break resulted in large amounts of flooding and compromised the water pressure at surrounding businesses. Columbia Water and Light fully restored that break around 7 a.m.

The city received calls around 10:20 a.m. of a new water main break in the same area. Columbia Light and Water notified its customers around 1:30 p.m., letting them know the water can be used again.

KOMU 8 News contacted Columbia Water and Light's customer service and public information office, but both refused to release any specific information about the water main breaks until Monday. However, the City of Columbia commented on KOMU8's Facebook post saying a private line for a sprinkler system was the cause. No boil order was necessary.

The harsh winter weather made fixing the break more difficult. Crews worked around the large amounts of water and ice to close a valve on the water main around noon.

[Editor's note: Customer service representatives at Columbia Water and Light said Sunday there were two water main breaks. That information was different from a news release issued Sunday. Spokesperson Connie Kacprowicz e-mailed KOMU 8 News Monday verifying the news release information was correct and the information from the customer service on Sunday was incorrect.]

