Water Skiing Tournament Reunites Bonds

COLUMBIA, MO - Competitors from all over the state reunited to take part in the Columbia Water Ski Tournament.

Stacy Guilford, tournament director said, "Everybody we all know each other out here, we have families that are as far down as in the boot hills to Kansas City and St. Louis"

Julie Shull, 10-time national champion water skier says, "It's like coming back home and coming back to family and every year we get new people in and that really makes it a lot more fun to see them enjoying the sport and getting out in the water and kinda becoming part of our ski family."

Skiing in the summer has allowed people to form life long bonds.

"This is, I like to call it my ski family because a lot of these people i've known my whole entire life and they've known me since the day I was born so really for me this is all about family."

Friends skiing together and becoming a family.