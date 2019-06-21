WED JUNE 19 WX 7AM

Facebook
Jontay Porter not taken in NBA draft
Jontay Porter not taken in NBA draft
Former Missouri Tiger forward Jontay Porter was not drafted in the NBA draft Thursday night. Porter suffered from a torn ACL and MCL last October and missed all season due to his injuries. He then...
Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
CLIMAX SPRINGS - An army veteran and Columbia...
UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
COLUMBIA - A new $220.8 million medical...
Cole County Assessor charged with assault
Cole County Assessor charged with assault
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Cole County Assessor Christopher Estes was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault according to court records. Estes is specifically charged...
NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
COLUMBIA - The new precision medicine building...
Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
BOONVILLE - In the first big event since the...
Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Saturday marks one month...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Marlins win in extra innings against Cardinals
Marlins win in extra innings against Cardinals
ST. LOUIS - The Miami Marlins earned a split...
Former Mizzou guard stays in the SEC
Former Mizzou guard stays in the SEC
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou guard is staying in...
