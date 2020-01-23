Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
STORM MODE: Snow, sleet and rain will continue this week
STORM MODE: Snow, sleet and rain will continue this week
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on its way to Missouri and could lead to icy roads and snow accumulations from Wednesday through Friday. We now have decent confidence in a slightly...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City...
Ashland police officer recognized after December shooting
Ashland police officer recognized after December shooting
ASHLAND - Ashland Police Officer George...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri lawmakers push long prison sentences for fentanyl
Missouri lawmakers push long prison sentences for fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday moved to enact strict penalties for people caught with the highly lethal opioid fentanyl. The House gave the bill initial approval in a voice...
STORM MODE: Snow, sleet and rain will continue this week
STORM MODE: Snow, sleet and rain will continue this week
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on...
Winter weather causes decrease at The Food Bank
Winter weather causes decrease at The Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Fewer families came out to the Food...
Businesses benefit from cold weather
Businesses benefit from cold weather
COLUMBIA - For some businesses, winter...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snow, sleet and rain will continue this week
STORM MODE: Snow, sleet and rain will continue this week
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on its way to Missouri and could lead to icy roads and snow accumulations from Wednesday through Friday. We now have decent confidence in a slightly...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Royals sign veteran OF Alex Gordon to $4M contract for 2020
Royals sign veteran OF Alex Gordon to $4M contract for 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a $4 million contract for next season, giving the rebuilding club a veteran presence in what is expected to be...
Mizzou basketball sets free throw record in loss to Texas A&M
Mizzou basketball sets free throw record in loss to Texas A&M
COLUMBIA- Tuesday night, the Mizzou Men's...
Ozuna heads back to the NL East with the Braves
Ozuna heads back to the NL East with the Braves
ATLANTA - After being traded to St. Louis from...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Share: