Wednesday August 15 2018 Afternoon Weather

Fulton woman arrested for possessing eight pounds of marijuana
FULTON - Callaway County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Fulton woman after finding nearly eight pounds of marijuana in her car. Danasia Pittman, 23, was arrested for felony delivery of a...
UPDATE: Person of interest in human remains investigation taken into custody
COLUMBIA - The Cole County Sheriff's...
Hickman students to compete in international poetry slam competition
COLUMBIA - A team of Hickman High School...
News
Fulton woman arrested for possessing eight pounds of marijuana
FULTON - Callaway County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Fulton woman after finding nearly eight pounds of marijuana in her car. Danasia Pittman, 23, was arrested for felony delivery of a...
Slater man dead after Saline County crash
SALINE COUNTY - A Slater man is dead after a...
Fourth of July weekend brings heavy traffic in town, drivers say
COLUMBIA - One Columbia driver told KOMU 8...
UPDATE: Person of interest in human remains investigation taken into custody
COLUMBIA - The Cole County Sheriff's...
Hickman students to compete in international poetry slam competition
COLUMBIA - A team of Hickman High School...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Ja'Mari Ward earns top five finish at the NACAC Championship
QUERETARO, Mexico - Ja'Mari Ward and Roberto Vilches are both representing Mizzou at the 23 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletic Championships. Ward just finished...
Indians Blank Royals
KANSAS CITY - The Indians shut out the Royals...
Missouri volleyball selected fourth in SEC preseason coaches poll
BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference...
Wednesday August 15 2018 Afternoon Weather
