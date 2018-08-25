Wednesday August 22 2018 news headlines

Facebook
Emergency water pipelines planned in northwest Missouri
Emergency water pipelines planned in northwest Missouri
CAMERON (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to help fund temporary emergency water pipelines in two parts of northwest Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson met Friday with local officials to discuss...
PrideFest tradition continues
PrideFest tradition continues
COLUMBIA- MidMo Pride hosts its 14th annual...
Boone County Democrats elect first transgender person to central committee
Boone County Democrats elect first transgender person to central committee
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic...
FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from the football...
Columbia property owner concerned over solar farm plan
Columbia property owner concerned over solar farm plan
COLUMBIA - The Planning and Zoning Commission...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. Ameren's outage map showed of their 10,579 customers...
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
COLUMBIA - The Perseid meteor shower peaks...
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Climate Prediction...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Royals throw game away leading to Rays sweep
Royals throw game away leading to Rays sweep
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals threw the game away on two costly throwing errors that lead to a four game sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays. With the game tied at three in the bottom of the...
Mizzou Athletics Newest Hall of Fame Inductees
Mizzou Athletics Newest Hall of Fame Inductees
The University of Missouri Athletics 2018 Hall...
Columbia College drops first regular season game to Bellevue
Columbia College drops first regular season game to Bellevue
COLUMBIA- The Cougars are off to a shaky start...
Wednesday August 22 2018 news headlines
