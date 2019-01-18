Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
UPDATE: Columbia Fire Department confirms fatality of overnight fire
COLUMBIA - An individual has been pronounced dead after a house fire Thursday night at 1203 Lakeview Avenue. Firefighters and police officers could be seen surrounding a house on Lakeview Ave....
Grindstone/AC Route bridge over Highway 63 to close for two months
COLUMBIA - The Route AC (Grindstone Parkway)...
CPD looking into homicide's possible connection to Ahmonta Harris death
COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police...
Police chief resigns, officer terminated amid theft inquiry
HILLSBORO (AP) — An eastern Missouri police chief has resigned and an officer has been terminated amid an investigation into theft allegations. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that...
Girl sues ex-coach, whose dad was Missouri superintendent
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit alleges...
Deputies: stolen items, drugs found in Tipton home
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Tipton...
MoDOT crews prepare for slick and icy roads this weekend
COLUMBIA – Across Mid-Missouri, MoDOT...
UPDATE: Columbia Fire Department confirms fatality of overnight fire
COLUMBIA - An individual has been pronounced...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
UPDATE: Snow develops Friday evening, hazardous travel Saturday morning
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Our confidence is now high in most aspects of this winter weather system. Winds creating blizzard-like...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Closings and Cancellations
To report a school closing or other event...
Sports
Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers
COLUMBIA – David Gibbs is joining the Mizzou Tigers as an assistant football coach, Head Coach Barry Odom announced Thursday. Gibbs, who will be on the defensive staff, is a 25-year veteran...
Bob Burchard saying goodbye to Columbia College
COLUMBIA - Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Bob...
Missouri Basketball falls at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its...
