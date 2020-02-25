Wednesday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Columbia in early February. Justin Shelton, 25, was booked into jail Monday night on suspicion of...
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
JEFFERSON CITY - In the state of Missouri...
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
COLUMBIA - When snow falls in mid-Missouri...
News
Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
Studies show owning a pet may help with anxiety
(CNN) -- Snuggling next to my kitties while their furry chests softly rumble is a proven antidote to the day's stress. For me and millions more, having a pet brings a circle of love into our lives...
Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man connected to...
Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
Three arrested during Fulton traffic stop
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton...
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
JEFFERSON CITY - In the state of Missouri...
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
COLUMBIA - When snow falls in mid-Missouri...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Columbia College junior Chris Wall named AMC baseball pitcher of the week
Columbia College junior Chris Wall named AMC baseball pitcher of the week
COLUMBIA - Columbia College junior Chris Wall earned his fourth-career American Midwest Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week award. Wall earned the award after a successful game on Feb. 21st...
Mizzou baseball falls short to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Mizzou baseball falls short to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Mizzou baseball fell...
Blues tame the Wild, win 4-1
Blues tame the Wild, win 4-1
ST. PAUL, MN - The Blues won their fourth...
Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Share: