Wednesday, February 15: Sports at Six

More than 100 people without power in South Columbia
COLUMBIA- More than 100 Columbia residents are without power in South Columbia, according to the Columbia Power Outage map. A crew has been assigned to the affected area but the cause of the...
KC Superman wants help getting in to the Super Bowl
MIAMI BEACH – Chiefs superfan, KC...
Hundreds walk in Midwest March for Life on Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of abortion rights...
News
WATCH: Police investigating shots fired in Jefferson City
WATCH: Police investigating shots fired in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police...
MU celebrates Sinquefield Music Center grand opening
MU celebrates Sinquefield Music Center grand opening
COLUMBIA - Saturday marked the grand opening...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system between January 22-24, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Rams great Isaac Bruce selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
MIAMI, FL - It was announced on Saturday that former St. Louis Rams legend, Isaac Bruce, has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bruce played for the Rams for 13 years, from 1994 to...
Columbia College defeats Park University 77-64
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
Mizzou falls to South Carolina, drop to 10-11 on the season
COLUMBIA, SC - The Missouri Tigers traveled to...
Wednesday, February 15: Sports at Six
