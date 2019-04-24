Facebook
Columbia teachers' union files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) filed a lawsuit in Boone County alleging Columbia Public Schools violated teachers’ constitutional rights during...
Almost eight acres of land donated to Columbia Parks and Recreation
COLUMBIA - A donation of 7.81 acres of...
11-year-old with disabilities testifies in front of House committee
JEFFERSON CITY - Nathan Schelp is an...
News
CPD committee creates plan to discuss racial disparities in traffic stops
COLUMBIA – Several community members joined Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones and committee panel members Tuesday to discuss racial disparities involving traffic stops. This...
Columbia Canine Sports Center reconstruction plan gets approval
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Building Construction...
Columbia teachers' union files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Missouri National...
Beulah Ralph Elementary School finds new principal
COLUMBIA - Beulah Ralph Elementary School has...
Almost eight acres of land donated to Columbia Parks and Recreation
COLUMBIA - A donation of 7.81 acres of...
Wednesday, January22: Sports at Nine
Share: