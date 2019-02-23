Wednesday, July 10: Sports at Nine

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Fire destroys Camden County home
Fire destroys Camden County home
CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was completely lost after an early morning fire on Friday. Mid-County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the two-story fire on State Road E in...
U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
CENTRALIA — New numbers released by the...
Suspect in fatal head-on crash charged with murder
Suspect in fatal head-on crash charged with murder
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of killing a...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Crash shuts down Route E for an hour
Crash shuts down Route E for an hour
BOONE COUNTY - Route E in Boone County was closed for about an hour Friday evening after a one-car crash blocked the northbound lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a driver went partially...
Woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent
Woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Court records...
Fire department puts out trash fire on Old 63
Fire department puts out trash fire on Old 63
COLUMBIA - A fire broke out in the back of an...
Fire destroys Camden County home
Fire destroys Camden County home
CAMDEN COUNTY- A Camden County home was...
U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
U.S., China trade war hits Missouri soybean farmers
CENTRALIA — New numbers released by the...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue overnight and exit between 6-9am on Wednesday morning. Freezing drizzle is also possible. The morning commute is expected to be icy for a...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Wildcats beat Tigers as Mizzou rally falls short
Wildcats beat Tigers as Mizzou rally falls short
COLUMBIA - On a night where Mizzou's all-time leading scorer Derrick Chievous had his No. 3 raised to the rafters at Mizzou Arena, the Missouri Tiger men's basketball team lost to the No. 4...
Mizzou men's basketball to host No. 4 Kentucky
Mizzou men's basketball to host No. 4 Kentucky
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team...
Mizzou women's basketball endures tough loss to Tennessee
Mizzou women's basketball endures tough loss to Tennessee
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Wednesday, July 10: Sports at Nine
Share: