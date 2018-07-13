Wednesday July 11 2018 Afternoon Weather

Facebook
Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
COLUMBIA - A man fell about 15 feet from a concrete wall into the creek at Flat Branch Park Friday afternoon. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted a photo in which crews are seen...
Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike...
Police: "Leaving a child in the car is considered child abuse"
COLUMBIA - Summer is always a dangerous time...
News
Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items
CALLAWAY COUNTY - An investigation into the theft of trailers, ATV’s, farm equipment and other items in Callaway County lead to three arrests and a recovery of several stolen...
Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
COLUMBIA - A man fell about 15 feet from...
Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike...
Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked
MILLER COUNTY - A registered sex offender was...
12 Russians indicted in Mueller investigation
(CNN) -- The Justice Department...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records began in 1890. It was 6.2 degrees above average, coming in with a 79.1 degree average...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
Sports
Karissa Schweizer nominated for NCAA honor
COLUMBIA - Mizzou track and field alum, Karissa Schweizer, was nominated for one more NCAA honor on Thursday. The eight-time SEC conference champion, was announced as a...
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the...
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended...
