Wednesday, June 8: Sports at Six

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Leukemia killed a Missouri jail inmate whose health deteriorated before he was found dead in his cell, according to a medical examiner's report. Lamar Catchings, who was...
Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain
Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain
JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University...
Sen. Bernskoetter, Missouri American Water talk work zone awareness
Sen. Bernskoetter, Missouri American Water talk work zone awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Mike Bernskoetter...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Smart speakers can listen, record personal conversations
Smart speakers can listen, record personal conversations
COLUMBIA - Smart speakers are listening and sending personal conversations to the cloud. Amazon has a global team of employees who listen, record and transcribe more than 1,000 audio recordings...
Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Leukemia killed a...
Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain
Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain
JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University...
Sen. Bernskoetter, Missouri American Water talk work zone awareness
Sen. Bernskoetter, Missouri American Water talk work zone awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Mike Bernskoetter...
MU ROTC receives air support from Chinook helicopter
MU ROTC receives air support from Chinook helicopter
COLUMBIA — ROTC cadets at MU were...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
K.J. Santos to transfer from Mizzou
K.J. Santos to transfer from Mizzou
COLUMBIA - K.J. Santos is transferring from the Missouri Basketball program, a team spokesperson confirmed Friday. Santos averaged just over 12 minutes and one point per game last season...
Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
Rock Bridge faculty describe Sophie Cunningham's heart on and off the court
COLUMBIA - If you ask Rock Bridge High School...
Royals lose 10th in a row
Royals lose 10th in a row
KANSAS CITY - The Royals have lost 10 straight...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Wednesday, June 8: Sports at Six
Share: