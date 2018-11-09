Wednesday Nov 07 2018 Weather

Facebook
Protesters rally to protect Mueller investigation
Protesters rally to protect Mueller investigation
COLUMBIA- Protestors rallied Thursday night around the country in support of protecting the Robert Mueller investigation. The rally came after Attorney General Jeff Session's resignation...
12 horses dead, 16 rescued in north Missouri
12 horses dead, 16 rescued in north Missouri
HARRISON COUNTY, Mo - The Humane Society of...
Local plow drivers prepare for first snowfall of the season
Local plow drivers prepare for first snowfall of the season
COLUMBIA - With an unseasonably early blast of...
Trump: Immigrants crossing border illegally won't receive assylum
Trump: Immigrants crossing border illegally won't receive assylum
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to deny asylum to migrants who enter the United States illegally through the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump invoked the...
MSTA convention brings in teachers from across the state
MSTA convention brings in teachers from across the state
COLUMBIA - Educators in the Missouri State...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his political ambitions, and now one is going after his job...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
Weather
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend. Clouds will increase Thursday morning. Rain will push in by mid-late...
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Sports
Columbia College women's soccer wins AMC
Columbia College women's soccer wins AMC
Columbia-- The Columbia College Cougars beat the William Woods Owls in penalty kicks to win the American Midwest Conference and advance to the opening round of the NAIA National...
Mizzou Volleyball takes down Auburn in three straight sets
Mizzou Volleyball takes down Auburn in three straight sets
AUBURN, AL- The Missouri volleyball team...
Columbia College Basketball defeats Westminster College
Columbia College Basketball defeats Westminster College
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College men's...
