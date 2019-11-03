Wednesday, October 16: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Judge issues court order to remove protester from tree
Judge issues court order to remove protester from tree
COLUMBIA — It has been almost a week since Sutu Forte began protesting the Hinkson Creek trail extension, 23 feet off the ground in a tree. The protests on Bluff Dale Drive could soon...
Jefferson City church celebrates first milestone since May tornado
Jefferson City church celebrates first milestone since May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The May 22 tornado damaged...
McCaskill says her upbringing in Missouri shaped her career
McCaskill says her upbringing in Missouri shaped her career
COLUMBIA - Former Democratic U.S. Senator...
Classic cars, trucks escort 11-year-old with cancer to his journey of a lifetime
Classic cars, trucks escort 11-year-old with cancer to his journey of a lifetime
KINGDOM CITY — Over 50 classic cars and trucks drove onto the highway in a fleet on Sunday in support of Wyatt Salmons, an 11-year-old boy with brain cancer. Around 54 send-off attendees...
Columbia police block part of north Columbia street for investigation
Columbia police block part of north Columbia street for investigation
COLUMBIA — Multiple Columbia Police...
Iron Tiger Tattoo celebrates 20 year anniversary
Iron Tiger Tattoo celebrates 20 year anniversary
COLUMBIA - Iron Tiger Tattoo is hosting a...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may forget because it was just two years ago in Columbia, in 2017, that our high...
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Halloween 2019 broke records in Columbia, read...
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National...
Traffic
Sports
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honor 20 in Class of 2019
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honor 20 in Class of 2019
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Sports honored 20 people in the Class of 2019 on Sunday. Gary Pinkel earned the Missouri Sports Legend Award, the highest honor of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. A bust...
Chiefs defeat Vikings on last second field goal
Chiefs defeat Vikings on last second field goal
KANSAS CITY - In a game of exchanging blows...
Ryan O'Reilly lifts Blues past Wild in overtime
Ryan O'Reilly lifts Blues past Wild in overtime
ST. PAUL - The St. Louis Blues defeated the...
KOMU 8 Cares
Wednesday, October 16: Sports at Ten
Share: