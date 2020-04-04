Wednesday, October 3: Sports at Six

Facebook
City of Columbia suspends utility disconnections for non-payment
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is acknowledging the financial hardships individuals and families may be facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city announced it will suspend the...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Community comes together to help local senior centers
JEFFERSON CITY- People drove up one-by-one to...
News
Lucky's Market to close Tuesday, reopen as Schnucks at later date
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Lucky’s Market will close Tuesday and will later reopen as a Schnucks. Schnucks does not have a timeline for when the store will reopen, according to media...
UPDATE: Gov. Parson calls on retired medical staff, others to help fight virus
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is asking...
State mobilizes more PPE to slow the spread of COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The state is working on...
Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cluster of...
Search for body of missing woman could cost $500,000
KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — The...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
AP Source: Chiefs agree to reworked deal with WR Watkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief, a person familiar...
Local ballet students raising the bar while staying home
COLUMBIA - You've probably heard it just about...
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players...
Wednesday, October 3: Sports at Six
