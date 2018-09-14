Wednesday Sept 12 2018 News Headlines

Facebook
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope this will help fill a crucial need for more health...
Columbia man dies in Route B motorcycle crash
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed in a...
Missouri electricians head East to bring hurricane relief
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 160 Missouri...
News
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318 kilograms) of pork sausage links because it might contain pieces of plastic. The...
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old...
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first...
Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall...
Missouri Senate candidates to square off in first debate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Incumbent Democratic...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Sports
NBA: Oklahoma City's Westbrook to miss Games at Start of 2018-'19
OKLAHOMA CITY- On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. However, Westbrook could potentially miss the majority...
Cardinals drop series finale to Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS - Prior to Wedneday’s matchup...
Tiger's VanLeer announces retirement from basketball
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Men's...
Wednesday Sept 12 2018 News Headlines
