Wednesday Sept 19 2018 Weather

In Clean Missouri debate, Dems accuse GOP of undermining voters
In Clean Missouri debate, Dems accuse GOP of undermining voters
JEFFERSON CITY - Republicans and Democrats are widely divided over efforts to revise changes voters approved in the first dramatic installment of legislative reform in more than 100 years. Months...
Man recovering in hospital after fiery car accident on Grindstone
Man recovering in hospital after fiery car accident on Grindstone
COLUMBIA - A man was still in the hospital...
Ashland police arrest suspect in attempted pawn shop burglary
Ashland police arrest suspect in attempted pawn shop burglary
ASHLAND - An attempted burglary with shots...
In Clean Missouri debate, Dems accuse GOP of undermining voters
Parking lots could be key decider in vote on Flat Branch Park expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council has four...
Man recovering in hospital after fiery car accident on Grindstone
COLUMBIA - A man was still in the hospital...
More rain coming that will affect local businesses
COLUMBIA - Rainy weather is causing businesses...
Ashland police arrest suspect in attempted pawn shop burglary
ASHLAND - An attempted burglary with shots...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Columbia College softball claims third consecutive AMC Championship
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team claimed its third consecutive AMC Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Cougars took on the William Woods Owls in the championship series and...
Missouri softball player earns SEC Co-Player of the Week
COLUMBIA - Missouri softball sophomore...
Missouri baseball comes back to get series win against Tennessee
KNOXVILLE - Despite losing game one against...
Wednesday Sept 19 2018 Weather
