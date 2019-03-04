Wednesday_AM_Forecast

Facebook
Home, RV burn after blowtorch used to thaw frozen pipes
Home, RV burn after blowtorch used to thaw frozen pipes
HALLSVILLE -A mobile home and a recreational vehicle were completely burned after the homeowner used a blowtorch to thaw his water pipes. The home and RV were fully engulfed in flames when Boone...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by snowplow
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by snowplow
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a...
Rand Paul's vote may allow Congress to oppose national emergency declaration
Rand Paul's vote may allow Congress to oppose national emergency declaration
(CNN) - The Senate likely now has enough votes...
Columbia snow plowing policy raises safety concerns
Columbia snow plowing policy raises safety concerns
A Columbia resident expressed concerns over the city's policy for plowing sidewalks after mid-Missouri received snowfall over the weekend. Tiera Montgomery said the snow kept her from leaving her...
HALLSVILLE -A mobile home and a recreational...
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a...
(CNN) - The Senate likely now has enough votes...
COLUMBIA - The Interim City Manager will sign...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket parts of the United States on Sunday, with more than 80 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine. The storm began...
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will...
Sports
Prior to Saturday's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Missouri men's basketball had lost four straight games. The Tigers were looking to avoid a fifth straight loss against Frank...
FAYETTE - Central Methodist...
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Matt...
Share: