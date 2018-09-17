WednesdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One continues its work with victims of Hurricane Florence this week. The task force is stationed in Brunswick County, North Carolina and working with local fire...
Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
MOBERLY - Supporters of the "Clean Missouri"...
Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
BEVIER - The Macon County deputy who shot a...
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. The five arrested were Jamal H Jackson, Talicia K...
Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant
Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant
(CNN) -- President...
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
(CNN) -- The Senate...
Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One...
Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
MOBERLY - Supporters of the "Clean Missouri"...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Royals lose lead late
Royals lose lead late
PITTSBURGH - The Kansas City Royals were unable to hold on to an eighth inning lead Monday night, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 7-6. Both Alex Gordon and Ryan O'Hearn had...
Mahomes' record setting day powers Chiefs to win over Steelers
Mahomes' record setting day powers Chiefs to win over Steelers
Pittsburgh - Any concerns about...
Mizzou soccer wins third straight match
Mizzou soccer wins third straight match
Columbia - Junior forward Sarah Luebbert...
