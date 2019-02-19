WednesdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - Another week in Missouri in the 2018-2019 winter weather season means another winter storm system. Here's the setup for Tuesday... Tuesday morning will be cloudy, but dry. Temps will be...
Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed the man...
Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians have had to adjust...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Deputies: Woman tried to sneak meth into Tipton prison
Deputies: Woman tried to sneak meth into Tipton prison
MONITEAU - Deputies arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly tried to sneak methemphetamine into the Tipton Correctional Center. Corrections officials called the Moniteau County Sheriff’s...
Moms Demand Action to rally for more gun control
Moms Demand Action to rally for more gun control
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri chapter of Moms...
Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
COLUMBIA –Mid-Missourians have already...
Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council passed an...
Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
WAYNESVILLE - The Pulaski County...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - Another week in Missouri in the 2018-2019 winter weather season means another winter storm system. Here's the setup for Tuesday... Tuesday morning will be cloudy, but dry. Temps will be...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou men's basketball to host No. 4 Kentucky
Mizzou men's basketball to host No. 4 Kentucky
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team will host No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Their most recent match-up came back in February of last season. The Tigers dropped the...
Mizzou women's basketball endures tough loss to Tennessee
Mizzou women's basketball endures tough loss to Tennessee
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball...
Missouri baseball 1-2 after season opening series
Missouri baseball 1-2 after season opening series
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. - The Missouri baseball...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
WednesdayAfternoonPlanner
Share: