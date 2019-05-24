WednesdayAfternoonStormModeUpdate

Facebook
Tornado strikes massive blow to Jefferson City school
JEFFERSON CITY - Students who visited the Simonsen Ninth Grade Center in Jefferson City Thursday said it is heartbreaking to see what Wednesday night's tornado did to their school. “You...
HELPFUL RESOURCES: Agencies offer variety of help to tornado victims
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses and...
LIVE BLOG: Jefferson City responds after EF-3 tornado
COLUMBIA - An all-out cleanup effort is...
Cheerleading gym destroyed by tornado
During the chaos of the tornado in Jefferson City, one cheerleading and "American Ninja Warrior" gym got torn apart. The Capitol City Cheerleading gym's entire front wall and a good portion of the...
Tornado strikes massive blow to Jefferson City school
JEFFERSON CITY - Students who visited the...
Senate approves disaster relief that will help Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - Missouri's U.S. Senators both voted...
HELPFUL RESOURCES: Agencies offer variety of help to tornado victims
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses and...
Homeowners assess devastation from Jefferson City tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of the eastern part...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
Sophie Cunningham makes Phoenix roster
PHOENIX - Former Mizzou women's basketball standout, Sophie Cunningham, made the Phoenix Mercury's opening day roster on Thursday. Phoenix selected Cunningham with the first pick of the...
Eldon community in recovery mode after tornado
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is...
Cardinals and Royals tie I-70 series
ST. LOUIS - Kansas City and St. Louis both...
Share: