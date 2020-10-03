WednesdayAfternoonUpdate

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
BOONE COUNTY -The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Bookmobile turned into a voting mobile on Saturday. Voters in Boone County can drop off their completed absentee ballot or cast their in-person...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
(KY3) - The office for Missouri Sen. Josh...
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Official: Next 48 hours 'critical' for Trump in virus fight
Official: Next 48 hours 'critical' for Trump in virus fight
BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours “will be critical" in his care as he battles the coronavirus at...
Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
BOONE COUNTY -The Daniel Boone Regional...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
(KY3) - The office for Missouri Sen. Josh...
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The...
White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Drinkwitz looks ahead after disappointing loss at Tennessee
Drinkwitz looks ahead after disappointing loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Missouri Tigers faced 21st ranked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium Saturday. Following a respectable 38-19 loss last week against Alabama, the Tigers looked to bounce back...
Defensive failures, drops outshine any success for Missouri in Tennessee loss
Defensive failures, drops outshine any success for Missouri in Tennessee loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last week, Missouri...
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
WednesdayAfternoonUpdate
Share: