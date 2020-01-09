WednesdayAfternoonUpdate

Facebook
CPD: Man stole rental car, led police on chase
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested a man for stealing a rental car and running from officers. According to a news release from CPD, officers tried to stop a Chevrolet Malibu for a lane...
Flooding rains, ice and snow all possible between Friday and Saturday
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather...
Hawley comments on recent Middle East developments
COLUMBIA - US Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said...
News
CPD: Man stole rental car, led police on chase
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested a man for stealing a rental car and running from officers. According to a news release from CPD, officers tried to stop a Chevrolet Malibu for a lane...
Jefferson City school district proposes solutions to overcrowding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School...
Flooding rains, ice and snow all possible between Friday and Saturday
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather...
Police continue search in Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge
COOPER COUNTY - Law enforcement continued its...
Hawley comments on recent Middle East developments
COLUMBIA - US Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
Flooding rains, ice and snow all possible between Friday and Saturday
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is knocking on the door. Confidence...
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Sports
Mizzou falls to Kentucky in SEC opener
LEXINGTON - The Mizzou men's basketball team drops to 0-1 in conference play, as they fall to the Kentucky Wildcats, 71-59. The Tigers had a strong start to the game, leading by as much as eight...
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson...
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are...
