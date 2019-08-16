WednesdayAfternoonUpdate

Facebook
Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
HALLSVILLE - Local businesses, churches, and families painted the town purple and gold to welcome students back on their first day of school. Places such as Shirt Works and Central Bank of...
Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified...
UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police have identified a body found...
News
Governor Parson considers special session
SEDALIA – Governor Mike Parson told reporters Thursday he is considering a special session. The session would involve tax issues with car sales. He also said he would look into another...
Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
HALLSVILLE - Local businesses, churches, and...
Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified...
UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police have identified a body found...
CPS goes back to school with more kids than ever
COLUMBIA - As students start at or return to...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Reds halt Cardinals' win streak
CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Reds snapped the St. Louis Cardinals' five game winning streak Thursday night with a 2-1 win. Cincinnati pitchers limited the Cardinals to just two hits, a single by...
Columbia College volleyball ranked no. 2 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll
COLUMBIA -The NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches...
Missouri soccer team earns top ten spot in SEC preseason coaches poll
BIRMINGHAM - The SEC announced the preseason...
Share: