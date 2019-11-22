WednesdayAfternoonUpdate

Facebook
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
COLUMBIA - Another MU fraternity has been suspended just two weeks after the suspension of Sigma Chi. This time, the suspension is only "temporary." The Lambda Chi Alpha chapter at MU has been...
More than 700 'orphaned containers' recovered after flooding
More than 700 'orphaned containers' recovered after flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of...
State Department of Health releases rural health report
State Department of Health releases rural health report
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of...
News
New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The New Bloomfield School District said it is thinking of moving to a four-day school week after discussion at a school board meeting Thursday night. Calendar committee...
Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
COLUMBIA - Christian Fellowship School will...
Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University faculty...
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
COLUMBIA - Another MU fraternity has been...
Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Tigers lose 4th straight against South Dakota 72-56
Tigers lose 4th straight against South Dakota 72-56
VERMILLION, SD - The Tigers women basketball team travelled to South Dakota Thursday night to face the Coyotes and hoped to possibly end their losing streak. Missouri was able to make the game...
Blues have the hot stick as they burn the Flames 5-0
Blues have the hot stick as they burn the Flames 5-0
ST. LOUIS - The Blues hosted the Calgary...
Missouri men's basketball takes down undefeated Eagles
Missouri men's basketball takes down undefeated Eagles
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers won their...
