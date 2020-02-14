WednesdayAfternoonUpdate

Facebook
Maries County Sheriff's Office arrest man for August arson
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Travers Jr., of Jefferson City, has been arrested by the Maries County Sheriffs Department for an arson that injured six Vienna fireman in August of last year. ...
MU Health Care hires several former Pinnacle providers
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and the MU School of...
Missouri Ethics Committee fines Greitens Campaign two years later
JEFFERSON CITY - State ethics regulators have...
News
Columbia Public Schools will decide make-up snow days in coming weeks
COLUMBIA - Thursday marks the seventh snow day for Columbia Public Schools. CPS has six snow days built into its schedule. But once those days are gone, the district has to add days to the...
Gravel roads hard to work with for plow drivers and motorists
BOONE COUNTY - With winter weather moving...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the end of the week. WEDNESDAY PRECIPITATION Snow will...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sanford records first career hat trick, Blues fall to Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS, NV - The St. Louis Blues fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime on Thursday, 6-5. The game got off to a fast start with two goals in the first two minutes. The Blues win was...
Columbia College Men blow out the Spartans
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
No. 15 ranked Columbia College defeats MBU
COLUMBIA, MO - The 15th ranked Columbia...
Share: