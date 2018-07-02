WednesdayAfternoonWeather

Facebook
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers brandishing two large swords. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says on...
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for...
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows...
News
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers brandishing two large swords. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says on...
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant...
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan...
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected...
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records began in 1890. It was 6.2 degrees above average, coming in with a 79.1 degree average...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
Sports
Cardinals open pivotal weekend series vs Braves
COLUMBIA - St. Louis is looking into a tough series this weekend, opening an important three game stand against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. The Braves, who are at the top of the...
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a...
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25...
