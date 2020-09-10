WednesdayEveningPlanner

Facebook
MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from his personal Twitter account. The anonymous account, University of Misery...
PHOTO GALLERY: Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans gear up for first game
KANSAS CITY – The Chiefs were back in...
CPD investigate death near east Columbia
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to...
News
MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from his personal Twitter account. The anonymous account, University of Misery...
PHOTO GALLERY: Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans gear up for first game
KANSAS CITY – The Chiefs were back in...
Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
COLUMBIA - Three weeks into the University of...
A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blazes
COLUMBIA -- A 2016 survey by the International...
Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former director of...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Traffic
Sports
PHOTO GALLERY: Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans gear up for first game
PHOTO GALLERY: Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans gear up for first game
KANSAS CITY – The Chiefs were back in action Thursday night with their first game of the season. The Chiefs played the Houston Texans, and mid-Missouri fans spread out across social media to...
The Chiefs Kingdom spreads beyond Missouri
The Chiefs Kingdom spreads beyond Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs open the...
Chiefs season ticket holders not guaranteed tickets this season
Chiefs season ticket holders not guaranteed tickets this season
BOONVILLE — With the uncertainty of the...
What's On
Contests
