WednesdayEveningPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced late Thursday evening. Trump became the latest world leader to test positive...
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever...
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame ace for Cardinals, dies at 84
Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame ace for Cardinals, dies at 84
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with an...
Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is now "in a...
TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First...
Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
JEFFERSON CITY- Following the news of deaths...
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever...
Additional Links
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game, check out the news you should know regarding mid- Missouri high school football....
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
Tolton adds to Week 6 HS football cancellations
Tolton adds to Week 6 HS football cancellations
COLUMBIA- Father Tolton Catholic canceled its...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Voter Guide 2020
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
WednesdayEveningPlanner
Share: