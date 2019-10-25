WednesdayEveningWeather

Facebook
Callaway County prepares for Route 94 closure
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Culvert pipe replacement work and new pavement installation will take place next week on Route 94. The construction will cause a section of route 94 to be closed Thursday, October...
Woman arrested for multiple felony charges
FULTON- Officers with the MUSTANG Drug Task...
Boone County to hold prescription drug take back events
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's...
Man facing drug charge connected to deadly overdose
COLUMBIA - A man arrested late Thursday by police is connected to a deadly drug overdose case in July, according to court documents made public Friday. Steven Lamar Dennis, 39, faces two cases:...
St. Louis area General Motors workers approve contract
WENTZVILLE (AP) — Striking workers at a...
Hunter dies in Arkansas after deer he'd shot attacks him
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials in...
Callaway County prepares for Route 94 closure
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Culvert pipe replacement work...
Woman arrested for multiple felony charges
FULTON- Officers with the MUSTANG Drug Task...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Mizzou women's basketball trounces Truman State 94-55 in exhibition match
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball hosted an exhibition game tonight against the Truman State Bulldogs. The Tigers shot over 50 percent from the field, only struggling at the free throw line...
Tarasenko leaves as Blues beat Kings 5-2
SAINT LOUIS - The Blues tried to get back into...
Mizzou soccer falls at home to Alabama 2-1
COLUMBIA - Missouri hosted the Alabama Crimson...
