WednesdayEveningWeather

Gov. Parson says number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri up to 47
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson said the number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri is at 47 Friday morning. Parson updated the number on his Twitter account. **Overnight county clarifications**...
St. Louis County names first-ever female police chief
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran St. Louis...
Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hospitals in the...
News
US tax filing deadline moved to July 15, Mnuchin says
CNN - Americans will have an additional three months to file their taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Secretary said on Friday. "We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,"...
Gov. Parson says number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri up to 47
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson said the number of...
St. Louis County names first-ever female police chief
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran St. Louis...
Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hospitals in the...
Small businesses dealing with Cole County closures
COLUMBIA - All seating areas at restaurants...
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Traffic
Sports
Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - The head coach of the Helias Catholic High School girls basketball team has resigned. An announcement from Tom Guinn, Helias Catholic Athletics/Activities Director, said...
Former Mizzou offensive lineman headed to New York
NEW YORK - Mizzou's Connor McGovern announced...
Mizzou's Chase Daniel signs with Detroit
DETROIT- With all other sports on hold, the...
Full Court Press
WednesdayEveningWeather
