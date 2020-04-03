WednesdayEveningWeather

Facebook
Cole County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death
Cole County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Health Department announced on Friday the first death of a Cole County resident due to COVID-19, according to a press release. The department was notified of the...
BREAKING: Gov. Mike Parson announces statewide stay-at-home order
BREAKING: Gov. Mike Parson announces statewide stay-at-home order
MISSOURI - Governor Mike Parson announced a...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Missourians feel economic pain of record unemployment numbers
Missourians feel economic pain of record unemployment numbers
COLUMBIA – Julia Griffin is in the same situation as millions of Americans. She doesn’t know when she’ll be able to go back to work. “It’s stressful,” Griffin...
Veterans United will donate $1 million to help COVID-19 efforts
Veterans United will donate $1 million to help COVID-19 efforts
COLUMBIA - Veterans United Foundation is...
Students from one MU college are making masks for MU Health Care
Students from one MU college are making masks for MU Health Care
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Textile and...
Ragtag Cinema introducing a new way to watch movies
Ragtag Cinema introducing a new way to watch movies
COLUMBIA - One local business is finding a new...
Cole County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death
Cole County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Health...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Local ballet students raising the bar while staying home
Local ballet students raising the bar while staying home
COLUMBIA - You've probably heard it just about everywhere: staying active while staying home is important. It's especially important for kids like Eleanor Golda. Ever since she was 2 years...
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players...
Three Mizzou basketball players to try out NBA Draft
Three Mizzou basketball players to try out NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - Three Mizzou basketball players...
