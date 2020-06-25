WednesdayEveningWeather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris Gervino leave KOMU 8 with his last day scheduled for Thursday, June 25. It is impossible to show the impact that Chris had on Mid-Missouri and the...
City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
COLUMBIA — City manager John Glascock...
Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
COLUMBIA — Kansas City police arrested...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Cape Girardeau - A monument in southeast Missouri honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be coming down. The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday...
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris...
Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Missouri Hospital...
Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
LIBERTY (AP) — Missouri city officials...
One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - MU Health Care...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris Gervino leave KOMU 8 with his last day scheduled for Thursday, June 25. It is impossible to show the impact that Chris had on Mid-Missouri and the...
Mizzou Football talks recruiting, COVID and more in media availability
Mizzou Football talks recruiting, COVID and more in media availability
COLUMBIA —Wednesday marked the...
Looking back with KOMU's Chris Gervino at three decades of Missouri sports
Looking back with KOMU's Chris Gervino at three decades of Missouri sports
COLUMBIA —During his 20 years with...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
WednesdayEveningWeather
Share: