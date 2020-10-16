WednesdayMiddayWeather

Facebook
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 16
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 16
Health department explains Boone County's high number of hospitalizations COLUMBIA- Boone County's most recently released COVID-19 numbers showed 72 hospitalizations, with 30 of those...
Human remains found in August identified as missing Columbia man
Human remains found in August identified as missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA - Police identified the human remains...
Multiple power outages in central/downtown Columbia
Multiple power outages in central/downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- Columbia Water and Light has...
MU Faculty Council approves resolution to censure Choi
Stark contrast between Trump and Biden on display in dueling town halls
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 16
Missouri ventilator capacity nears red zone, says Missouri Hospital Association
Missouri gubernatorial candidates' stance on the pandemic
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
Support for renewable energy has reached a 'ceiling effect'
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
Mizzou Basketball starts new season in COVID world
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Columbia to host 2025 NCAA cross country championship
