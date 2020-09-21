WednesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
CPD investigates robbery on North Seventh Street
CPD investigates robbery on North Seventh Street
COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to a report of a robbery around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Seventh Street, according to a press release. Police located a 55-year-old victim who...
Room 38 operating permit suspended after health order violations
Room 38 operating permit suspended after health order violations
COLUMBIA- Room 38's operating permit was...
Columbia City Council to vote on 2021 budget at Monday meeting
Columbia City Council to vote on 2021 budget at Monday meeting
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Finance Director...
Hy-Vee on Rock Bridge giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday
Hy-Vee on Rock Bridge giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Hy-Vee is giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday, September 22. The Hy-Vee on Rock Bridge will be holding a contactless drive-through event handing out one free meal per...
Columbia City Council to vote on Perche Creek Trail proposal, public voices opinion
Columbia City Council to vote on Perche Creek Trail proposal, public voices opinion
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council will vote...
Fire destroys Cole County barn
Fire destroys Cole County barn
COLE COUNTY- Osage Fire crews were called to a...
Two teenage suspects charged with murdering 15-year-old boy
Two teenage suspects charged with murdering 15-year-old boy
PHELPS COUNTY- Two teenage suspects allegedly...
Man charged with first-degree murder after incident in Miller County
Man charged with first-degree murder after incident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY- Terry E. Ewens was charged with...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
What fans need to know ahead of Missouri football's first game
What fans need to know ahead of Missouri football's first game
COLUMBIA - After months of debate about whether or not a Missouri football season would even happen, it's finally game week. The Tigers will host Alabama at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night in the first...
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Heading into the 2020 season...
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived....
