WednesdayMorningPlanner

Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes, a large number of Americans are being exposed to secondhand smoke from traditional combustible cigarettes....
Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up...
President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about...
News
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a group of veterans at the Bike to the Future shop who fix bikes to give away....
Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the...
Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner...
Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a...
Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a group of veterans at the Bike to the Future shop who fix bikes to give away....
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from...
Oilers defeat Blues in Shootout
ST. LOUIS- Despite being on ice, Wednesday's...
