WednesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
SPECIAL REPORT: Community under fire: a search for solutions
SPECIAL REPORT: Community under fire: a search for solutions
COLUMBIA - The city’s five homicides in September have victims' family members mourning, residents frustrated and city leaders saying the community needs to come together to solve the...
Home surveillance cameras playing larger role in solving crimes, police say
Home surveillance cameras playing larger role in solving crimes, police say
ASHLAND - The ever-growing presence of home...
Hyperloop lands in Columbia
Hyperloop lands in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Hyperloop arrived in Columbia...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Feds say contractor repairing state capitol building violating safety standards
Feds say contractor repairing state capitol building violating safety standards
Jefferson City - The contracting company repairing the state capitol building is appealing fines it faces for three "serious violations." Bulley and Andrews Construction Firms' decision to contest...
SPECIAL REPORT: Community under fire: a search for solutions
SPECIAL REPORT: Community under fire: a search for solutions
COLUMBIA - The city’s five homicides in...
Hy-Vee releases locations affected by data breach
Hy-Vee releases locations affected by data breach
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee has released...
Schnucks to end all tobacco sales
Schnucks to end all tobacco sales
COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced Thursday it will...
Callaway County woman facing charges for having sex with underage teen
Callaway County woman facing charges for having sex with underage teen
FULTON - The Callaway County prosecutor...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Nationally ranked Cougars beat William Woods in volleyball
Nationally ranked Cougars beat William Woods in volleyball
COLUMBIA - Columbia College hosted William Woods Thursday night in volleyball and the red-hot cougars brought the heat. Cougars swept the Owls 3-0 with the sets being 25-23, 28-26, and 25-15, led...
Cardinals comeback to take Game 1 against the Braves
Cardinals comeback to take Game 1 against the Braves
ATLANTA - The St. Louis Cardinals travelled to...
Columbia College Men & Women's Cross Country earn NAIA ranking
Columbia College Men & Women's Cross Country earn NAIA ranking
KANSAS CITY, MO- On Thursday, the NAIA...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
WednesdayMorningPlanner
Share: