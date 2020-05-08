WednesdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Andrew Zumwalt on Thursday about how the economy is doing now that states are beginning to reopen. Zumwalt works as an MU assistant extension professor in the...
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel...
Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
COLUMBIA - Dozens of protestors rallied...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Hospitalizations Declining in St. Louis; New Concerns in KC
Hospitalizations Declining in St. Louis; New Concerns in KC
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have reached their lowest level since mid-April in the St. Louis area, the region of Missouri hit hardest by the pandemic. Meanwhile, an...
Who's hiring? These companies
Who's hiring? These companies
(CNN) -- Millions of American workers have...
COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Andrew...
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel...
Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
COLUMBIA - Dozens of protestors rallied...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Weather
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel more like early April with temperatures only reaching the 60s and 50s in the afternoon. That trend will continue up until the middle of the month and...
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
High school baseball players keep moving forward
High school baseball players keep moving forward
COLUMBIA - On any given Friday evening at the beginning May, high school baseball players should be celebrating senior night - the end of a long chapter for seniors, all capping off with a college...
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO)...
Mizzou football renews Border War rivalry with Kansas
Mizzou football renews Border War rivalry with Kansas
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced Saturday...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
WednesdayMorningPlanner
Share: