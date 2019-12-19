WednesdayStormMode

Facebook
President Donald Trump impeached by US House on two charges
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the...
Jefferson City Coat Rack keeps residents warm with help from local businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Coat Rack...
Ashland residents react to officer involved shooting
ASHLAND - After a police officer was shot at...
Female medical students outnumber males for first time
COLUMBIA - The Association of American Medical Colleges reports there are currently more female medical students than male medical students in the United States for the first time ever. Kassie...
Rock Bridge football players sign letters of intent
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School senior...
President Donald Trump impeached by US House on two charges
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was...
Jefferson City Coat Rack keeps residents warm with help from local businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Coat Rack...
Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute
ST. LOUIS — An open records dispute over...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the Smolens family moved to Columbia from Arizona 14 months ago. "My husband got offered a job in Jefferson City," Phyllis Smolens said. "But then we...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Missouri football announces 10 signees
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team announced 10 signees as part of the 2020 class on Wednesday, and five of them are from Missouri. QB Brady Cook from St. Louis RB Elijah Young from Knoxville...
Ryan Walters retained as MU football defensive coordinator
COLUMBIA - MU head football coach Eli...
Sports Xtra: Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz
...
Share: