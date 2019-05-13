Week 3: So. Callaway vs. No. Callaway

The 2010 season was a memorable one for the South Callaway Bulldogs as the team went 10-2 and hosted a state playoff game for the first time in school history. It was quite a treat as the school and whole community rallied around an exciting group of young men who played outstanding football throughout the year. As exciting as 2010 was, the expectations are higher in 2011 as the team looks to build on last season's success with 14 starters returning (6 on offense and 8 on defense). Coach Tim Rulo is excited about his team's prospects. "We hope to continue on the success we have had the last three seasons. We have a large senior class that should be fun to watch." Rulo told the Pigskin. "If our offense takes care of the ball and the defense can come up with key stops, we have a chance to be a very good team." Class: 2

Conference: Mid-Missouri

Head Coach: Tim Rulo

Years at School: 6 (3 as head coach)

Record: 22-12

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 8

Total Returning Lettermen: 13

2010 Overall Record: 10-2

2010 Playoff Record: 1-1