Week 3: Versailles vs. Moberly
Related Story
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-26
|Knob Noster
|Home
|
W
|42-7
|9-2
|Southern Boone
|Away
|W
|21-6
|9-9
|Moberly
|Home
|W
|33-7
|9-16
|Osage
|Home
|L
|7-41
|9-23
|Warsaw
|Away
|W
|62-0
|9-30
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|L
|27-35
|10-7
|Clinton
|Away
|L
|7-28
|10-14
|Eldon
|Home
|L
|14-22
|10-21
|California
|Away
|L
|21-29
|10-27
|Boonville
|Away
|L
|0-27
|
The Versailles Tigers are coming off a solid 2010 season that saw them finish with a respectable 6-4 record. This season looks bright, as they bring back 12 starters. Head Coach Glen Lemmon is back for his third season at the helm and his 9th at the school. Before looking ahead to 2011, he took a look back.
Class: 3
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.