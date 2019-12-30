Weekly Wellness: April 20, 2015

COLUMBIA - You're a walker. That's what you do. You get your 10,000 steps in every day. YAY, YOU!! That is FANTASTIC! Because you're getting stronger from all those walks.

Lately, you've started wondering how you can make your walks different? Maybe a little more intense? Whether you program your walks by mile or by minute, here are some fun ways to Step It Up (SIU).

When I lived in Los Angeles, I would go running along the same route every day. It was familiar and I knew just how long it would take me to get out and back. I really enjoyed it. But after a few months of the same route every day, it got a bit boring. Not only that, it wasn't as challenging anymore. So I had to create new challenges using the environment.



For a time-based run or walk, I would designate how long I would be out (for this example, let's say it would be a 30 minute walk or run). I would then create my SIU plan:

5 minute mark: 20 squats

10 minute mark: 20 lunges

15 minute mark: 20 step-ups on a curb or park bench or stair

20 minute mark: 20 jumping jacks

25 minute mark: 20 mountain climbers

30 minute mark: 20 high knees

If I were going to create a distance-based plan, I would choose my mile markers:

1 mile mark: 20 squats

2 mile mark: 20 lunges

3 mile mark: 20 step-ups

Or I could even create a plan based on the music I'm listening to:

After the third song: 20 squats

After the fifth song: 20 lunges

And so on. The overall goal is to create strength-building interruptions to your cardio workout.

So here's your challenge: The next time you go out for a walk or a run, Step It Up! In your own way!